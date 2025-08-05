Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 5 (ANI): The Judicial remand of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, was extended by another 14 days by the special PMLA Court in Raipur in connection with the alleged Rs 2,161-crore liquor scam.

Speaking to ANI, Chaitanya Baghel's lawyer, Advocate Faizal Rizvi, said on Monday, "The previous 14-day judicial remand has been completed and a fresh application for another 14-day judicial remand has been filed. The court has given 18/8 (August 18) as the date for the next remand."

Chaitanya Baghel was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 18, 2025, in connection with the scam. The Central agency is investigating the scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his son Chaitanya Baghel to approach the High Court challenging the probe in various scams, including the alleged Rs 2,161-crore liquor scam.

Bhupesh Baghel sought protection from coercive action -- including arrest -- in multiple FIRs filed against him in connection with the state's liquor scam, Mahadev App scam, rice milling scam, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) scam, coal scam and the Uttar Pradesh liquor scam.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi also allowed the Congress leaders' son Chaitanya Baghel to approach the High Court with his plea seeking interim bail.

In Bhupesh Baghel's plea, the Congress leader has stated that he is facing several criminal proceedings initiated between 2015 and 2025. These include cases filed by ACB/EOW Raipur alleging irregularities in procurement, rice milling, the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), and coal levy scams.

Baghel stated that investigation agencies -- ED and CBI have been filing incomplete charge sheets in a piecemeal manner, often without concluding investigations, to deny him the right to default bail under Section 187(3) of the BNSS (previously Section 167(2) CrPC). (ANI)

