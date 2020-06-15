India News | Chamba Teen Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Death, HP Tally Reaches 549

Shimla, Jun 15 (PTI) A 16-year-old youth from Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, who died a few days ago, has tested positive for coronavirus as the state's tally rose to 549 with 30 new infections reported on Monday, officials said.

At 19, the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Solan, followed by seven from Una, two from Chamba, and one each from Kangra and Mandi, the officials said.

However, the death of the teenager from Chamba has not been included in the state record of COVID-19 fatalities as cause of his death is being ascertained, the officials said.

In Solan, 19 new coronavirus cases were detected in the industrial town of Baddi, district health officer N K Gupta said.

Some of them are primary contacts of those who have already tested positive for COVID-19 whereas others tested positive after random sampling, he added.

This is for the first time that so many people tested positive from a district on a single day, he said.

A doctor and two pregnant women are among those who tested positive, the official said, adding that a former panchayat president who earlier tested positive had taken medicine from the doctor.

Five of the 19 fresh cases are from Baddi's Amrawati Colony, four from Billawali and the rest from different areas of Baddi, he added.

In Kangra, a 50-year-old asymptomatic man with no comorbidity, who had arrived from Delhi on June 10 in his own car, tested positive for the virus on Monday, a district official said.

Hailing from Kohala village in Dehra, the stock-broker was institutionally quarantined at Nirankri Bhawan and is being shifted to DCCC Baijnath, the official added.

In Mandi, a 39-year-old COVID-19 patient reached Ner Chowk hospital from Delhi on Monday, a district official said.

A resident of Jogindernagar's Lad Bharol tehsil, he is being shifted to Dhangsidhar COVID-19 care centre, he added.

His five family members including mother, brother, sister-in-law, nephew arrived at Ner Chowk hospital in two taxis at around 11 am, he said, adding that the five along with the two drivers were institutionally quarantined at Ayurvedic Pharmacy Hostel in Jogindernagar.

The number of those who have recovered from the disease so far in the state is 331, while 11 COVID-19 patients have migrated out of the state, officials said.

Seven people have died due to the infection in the state and the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 198, he added.

Kangra district has the highest number of active cases in the state at 62, followed by Una (32), Solan (29), Hamirpur (26), Sirmaur (13), Bilaspur (12), Chamba (9), Shimla (7), Mandi (4), Kullu and Kinnaur (2 each).

