Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], August 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday visited the disaster-affected area of Tharali in Chamoli district and inquired about the well-being of the affected people. The Chief Minister assured all possible help to the affected families and also reviewed the relief work.

The Chief Minister said that the government is fully standing with the affected families in their time of crisis and assured them all possible help. Dhami said that relief and rescue operations are being conducted on a war footing.

Departmental officials have been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations on a 24/7 basis. No stone will be left unturned in the relief and rescue operations at the state government level, said Dhami.

The Chief Minister inquired about the updated status of the relief and rescue operations being carried out after the natural disaster in the Tharali area and also praised the relief work conducted by the district administration.

The Chief Minister inspected the relief camp set up in the Kulsari area of the district Chamoli and took feedback from the affected about the arrangements and facilities being provided there. During this, he instructed the officials to ensure that the affected people do not face any inconvenience.

CM Dhami said, "All necessary support should be provided to the affected people on time and with full sensitivity".

Along with providing immediate assistance of cheques of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those whose houses have been completely damaged and those who have died in the disaster, the CM also directed the officials to make proper arrangements for the rehabilitation of the homeless people in Tharali, on which effective action has been started, according to the Chief Minister's Office. During this, the affected people shared their grief with the Chief Minister, to which the CM assured full support.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari informed the Chief Minister that the affected families have been accommodated in safe relief camps and proper arrangements have been made for their regular food and stay. "Twelve people have been accommodated in the relief camp at Government Polytechnic Kulsari, 36 in Primary School Chepado and 20 in Primary School of Tharali Upper Bazaar. Proper medical facilities are also being provided to the affected people", the district magistrate said.

The DM added, "The roads damaged by the disaster have been restored. Soon, the electricity supply will also be restored in the area. The work of repairing the damaged drinking water line and laying the pipeline is in progress. Along with malba cleaning in the disaster-affected areas, the assessment of damaged assets is also being done".

The visit comes amid intensified relief efforts in the district, where teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local administration are engaged in evacuating stranded residents, distributing relief material, and restoring essential services.

Earlier today, Dhami held a high-level meeting with the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police to review ongoing relief and rescue operations in Kulsari, Chamoli, following the recent devastating cloudburst.

According to officials, the cloudburst on Friday night in Toonri Gadera of Tharali tehsil left one person dead and another missing, while several others sustained injuries. Debris from the downpour swept into Tharali market and nearby areas, damaging houses, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's residence, and burying vehicles and shops. (ANI)

