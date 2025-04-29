Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 29 (ANI): BJP leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has accused the Hemant Soren-led State government of inaction over the "intrusion of Bangladeshi infiltrators" who have reportedly been using forged Aadhaar cards listing addresses in the State.

Previously, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in a social media post on X said that the Mumbai Police had detained 13 Bangladeshi nationals posing as hawkers in Vikhroli market for using fake Aadhaar cards.

Also Read | Paytm Subsidiary First Games Technology Receives Show-Cause Notice From DGGI Amid Online Gaming Industry Dispute, Plans To File Writ Petition.

"Police detained 13 Bangladeshi intruders selling mangoes in Mumbai's Vikhroli market. Who had obtained Aadhaar cards made using fake addresses in the Sahibganj district of Jharkhand. The date of birth in all the Aadhaar cards is written as 01/01 i.e. 1 January. In Mumbai, these infiltrators have infiltrated the mango sellers, coconut sellers and Ola Uber taxi drivers," he said in a X post on April 28.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Champai Soren claimed that the tribal population in regions like Sahebganj, Pakur, and Dumka in Jharkhand is under threat due to unchecked infiltration and forced religious conversions.

Also Read | 'India Must Show We Stand Together Against Terrorism': Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Write to PM Narendra Modi for Special Parliament Session To Discuss Pahalgam Terror Attack.

"What we discussed three months ago is now becoming reality. Our campaign across various regions sends a clear message: the intrusion of Bangladeshi infiltrators must stop. ...13 individuals were caught in Bombay with fake Aadhaar cards," Soren stated.

He further alleged that fake Aadhaar cards are being produced in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district, with the accused reportedly admitting to the crime.

"Yet, the state government remains silent, as if blindfolded and speechless," Soren said, accusing the administration of neglecting the issue and failing to conduct a thorough investigation.

Soren pointed out that the decrease in the tribal population in areas protected under the Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Act was meant to safeguard Adivasi interests.

"In regions where the tribal population was once over 47 per cent, it is now steadily decreasing due to rising Bangladeshi infiltration. Our ancestors fought to preserve these lands for the Adivasi people, but today, their very existence is at risk," he said.

Additionally, Soren raised concerns about forced religious conversions, calling them a violation of Tribal Customs Law.

"But today, whether it's Sahebganj, Pakur, or Dumka, the very existence of Adivasis is under threat. And ironically, the fake Aadhaar cards uncovered in Mumbai have links to these same regions -- yet the state government has shown no interest in launching a proper investigation. We must also address the issue of forced religious conversions, which is a violation of Tribal Customs Law. This is a fight to protect our identity, our land, and our future," Soren asserted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)