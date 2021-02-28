Chandigarh [India], February 28 (ANI): The Chandigarh Health Department will conduct the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive starting from tomorrow at government health care facilities and five private hospitals on day one.

The health department of the Union Territory has inspected the private hospital sites and interacted with their nodal officers. The number of private hospitals for the drive will be scaled up in the next few days, informed the Chandigarh Health Department.

According to the statement issued by the department, the government COVID Vaccination Centres (CVC) will provide free vaccinations to the age-appropriate groups. However, private hospitals will charge Rs 250 per person per dose.

For on-spot registration, beneficiaries need to carry Aadhar Card, electoral photo identity card (EPIC) and the Photo ID card specified at the time of registration in case of online registration (if not Aadhar or EPIC), certificate of comorbidity for citizens in the age group between 45 years and 59 years and employment certificate/official identity card for HCWs and FLWs.

The central government is extending the vaccination drive to all citizens above 60 years and those within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities from March 1.

Meanwhile, the Centre has upgraded its digital platform Co-WIN.2.0 so that the beneficiaries can now self-register themselves. (ANI)

