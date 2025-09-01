Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 1 (ANI): In view of the heavy rainfall, Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (East) conducted an extensive field visit to Sukhna Lake Regulatory Head and other rain-affected areas of the city on Monday.

The inspection aimed to review the drainage of rainwater from the lake gates, assess the damage, interact with citizens, and evaluate the preparedness of various departments.

After the inspection, Deputy Commissioner said, "The safety and welfare of every citizen is our highest priority. The administration is fully committed to providing timely assistance, better preparedness, and building a stronger Chandigarh."

During the inspection, officials assessed waterlogging conditions, damage to public infrastructure, and sensitive locations that could pose risks during future heavy rainfall. Relevant departments were instructed to ensure the immediate cleaning of drains, the availability of emergency response teams, and the adequate deployment of machinery for relief work.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasised the need for coordination among engineering departments, health services, police, and disaster management authorities to ensure a timely and effective response. He also emphasised the importance of community participation, urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any emergency situations promptly.

The SSP provided information on traffic management and safety measures in waterlogged areas and assured that police teams are actively assisting citizens in sensitive locations. Meanwhile, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (East) reviewed arrangements related to relief, rehabilitation, and monitoring of key points within the sub-division. (ANI)

