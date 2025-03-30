Students of Panjab University protest in wake of death of a student in stabbing incident. (Photo/ANI)

Chandigarh [India], March 30 (ANI): Students of Panjab University (PU) in Chandigarh created a ruckus on the campus on Saturday following the death of a student who was allegedly stabbed during a music concert. The student succumbed to his injuries early this morning.

According to initial police reports, the incident occurred when two groups of students clashed violently during a music show featuring Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma at Panjab University (PU) on Friday night.

Also Read | ‘My Sister Would Have Become Supreme Court Judge’: Ex-Haryana Minister Ajay Singh Yadav on Justice Nirmal Yadav's Acquittal in Cash-at-Judge's Door Case.

During the altercation, several miscreants reportedly stabbed four students, injuring them. One of the students, identified as Aditya Thakur, later died from his injuries on Saturday morning.

In response to the incident, police forces were deployed at the university.

Also Read | Surat Diamond Workers Threaten Indefinite Strike From March 30, Know Their Main Demands.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dilbagh Singh, said, "An FIR has been lodged in the matter against unidentified people under Section 115(2), 126(2), 351(2), 109. No one has been arrested yet."

Students at the university protested, raising slogans against the police.

Amit Chauhan, the Dean of Student Welfare at Panjab University, expressed his sadness about the incident, saying, "We are sad about what has happened to one of our students. Police are investigating the matter."

Another student said, "Yesterday, there was a music show of Masoom Sharma during which one student was killed by outsiders. There was permission for 6000 people, but 8000 people came. There is a security lapse. First he was stabbed in leg then stomach."

The deceased, Aditya Thakur, was a second-year student of teacher training at Panjab University and hailed from Himachal Pradesh. The Sector 11 police station has registered a case of murder. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)