Chandigarh, Jan 13 (PTI) Thirty-seven fresh COVID-19 cases took Chandigarh's tally to 20,415 on Wednesday while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 329, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 292 active cases in the city, the bulletin stated.

A total of 14 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 19,794, it said.

So far, a total of 1,96,211 samples have been taken for testing. Of these, 1,74,856 have tested negative while reports of 136 were awaited, the bulletin said.

