Chandigarh/Ludhiana, Jun 17 (PTI) A couple alleged to be the kingpins of the multi-crore Ludhiana robbery incident were arrested while they were heading to a pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand to pay obeisance for the success of their mission, a Punjab Police official said on Saturday.

Those arrested were identified as fugitive Mandeep Kaur and her husband Jaswinder Singh, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Speaking to reporters in Ludhiana, Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the two were nabbed near Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand.

They had gone to the pilgrimage site to pay obeisance for the "success" of their mission. The couple was apprehended on their way back, he said.

The couple had plans to visit Kedarnath and Haridwar as well, he added.

Sidhu said the police had received information that the two may escape to a foreign country via Nepal but due to the issuance of a lookout notice, they could not succeed.

According to police, a sum of Rs 21 lakh was also recovered from their possession.

A total of Rs 5.96 crore has been recovered so far, said Sidhu.

Their accomplice Gaurav alias Gulshan was also arrested from Gidderbaha, said police, adding that a total of nine accused have been arrested till now.

Armed robbers had decamped with cash stated to be more than Rs 8 crore from the office of CMS Securities, a cash management services company, in Ludhiana's New Rajguru Nagar locality on June 10 after overpowering security guards.

In a tweet, DGP Yadav said, "Proud of @Ludhiana_Police & Counter Intelligence unit to solve the CMS Cash Robbery Case after arresting fugitive Mandeep Kaur @ Mona & her Husband Jaswinder Singh from #Uttarakhand. Kingpin of #LudhianaCashVanRobbery arrested in less than 100 hrs."

"Police teams used a professional & scientific approach to solve the multi-crore robbery," he added.

