Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday participated in a flagship event highlighting the 'Kalalaku Rekkalu' scheme, which was launched jointly by TDP-JSP-BJP on March 8.

Speaking at the event, the former chief minister said, "We have launched another innovative scheme called 'Kalalaku Rekkalu'. I have always said to dare to dream and strive to achieve. Recognizing the strength of women, today we are bringing a new scheme."

Further, he highlighted that TDP introduced 33 per cent reservations in educational institutions and employment opportunities for women for the first time in the country.

Under the 'Kalalaku Rekkalu' scheme, the coming TDP-JSP-BJP government will pay the interest for the loans taken by the women for pursuing professional courses and the government will act as their loan guarantor.

Naidu said, "This will be an investment for the state's future and women's future."

During the event, women registered for the scheme in the presence of the TDP Chief. After the registration, a certificate is generated which can be shown to the bank to opt for a loan where the coming TDP-JSP-BJP government will act as the guarantor to the women pursuing professional courses.

"TDP has now launched another innovative scheme called 'Kalalaku Rekkalu'. I have always said to dare to dream and strive to achieve. Recognizing the strength of women, today we are bringing a new scheme If they are encouraged properly and motivated rightly, they will be successful," said Naidu.

"The government will pay the interest for the loans taken by the women and act as their loan guarantors. We are ready to spend thousands of crores on this scheme. This will be an investment for the state's future and women's future," Naidu added.

"Kalalaku Rekkalu is not limited to one sector. It will be helpful for women to get higher education, skill development, and capacity-building," said TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu.

There were only 20 to 30 colleges back then for the youth to study. Then, I went to Delhi to the Technical Education Council and established an engineering college for every revenue division. The youth studied in those colleges and successfully secured jobs, he added. (ANI)

