Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar and other stalwarts on the occasion of Constitution Day. He alleged that the state was undergoing unchecked atrocities and non-stop violations of the Constitution.

"We should remember the outstanding services rendered by our forefathers in laying strong foundations of the vibrant Indian democracy which became an inspiration for many other countries in the world. Unfortunately, it was painful to see Andhra Pradesh become a stage for non-stop violations of the Constitution and unchecked atrocities against all sections of citizens," Naidu said.

"It was painful that in AP, all dissenting voices were suppressed, the media was muzzled, the fundamental rights were trampled upon and false cases and illegal detentions were resorted to. The flagrant violation of the Constitutional rights was evident from how the atrocities cases were booked against the SCs themselves," he added.

The TDP chief deplored that all the four pillars of democracy such as the legislature, executive, judiciary and even the media came under threat in the present regime. "It is every citizen's responsibility to protect these institutions from the chaotic forces. Those who should uphold the spirit of the Constitution are undermining it, which is highly unpardonable. However highly placed they may be, everybody should abide by the Constitution," he said.

Naidu asserted that the Constitution has granted boons like freedom, equality, fundamental rights, brotherhood and secular ideals to every citizen.

"Anybody who tried to deny these Constitutional guarantees should be condemned. The people should raise their voice for their rights and control those who cross their limits. Oppressive forces should be curtailed and criminal forces should be checked," he said.

The TDP chief said that only when the citizens' basic rights were protected, it could be said that the Constitution was being implemented well in the country.

"It is everyone's duty to protect freedom and equality for which our forefathers waged united battles and made sacrifices. Fundamental rights, directive principles and preamble reflect the high ideals that our forefathers cherished and stood for. It was more important to protect the Constitutional institutions that were built with so much sacrifice and hard work," Naidu concluded. (ANI)

