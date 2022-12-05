New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu laid emphasis on digital knowledge at the all-party meeting over the G20 presidency on Monday.

Addressing the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital, Naidu stressed the need for preparing a vision document, at least for the next 25 years, for future generations to focus on digital knowledge. Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the TDP chief's views and mentioned the need for preparing the vision document on this.

Naidu strongly believed that India would emerge as the number one or number two country in the globe "if we continue to encourage the digital world.'' He said that India has a strong youth power and they should be encouraged to pursue their goals.

"The policies should be designed in such a way that they should create more opportunities for the youth. Only then we will progress well," he stated.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed his opinion at the conference that ''the best results can be achieved only by connecting the human resource power with the knowledge economy." He said that Indians are really wealth creators across the world and wanted the youth to be encouraged further.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired an all-party meeting to underscore the significance of India's presidency of the G20 and brief the leaders about the government's approach.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among the leaders present at the meeting.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were among those present at the meeting which was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. Last month, Indonesia handed over the G20 presidency to India in the presence of PM Modi at the Bali summit for the coming year. (ANI)

