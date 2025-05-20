Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister and State BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday welcomed the inclusion of NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal in the state cabinet.

Speaking to reporters, Bawankule said, "Chhagan Bhujbal is known as an OBC leader and the inclusion of NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal in the cabinet will strengthen the Maharashtra government."

He further expressed gratitude to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar for including Bhujbal in the cabinet.

Bawankule added, "Chhagan Bhujbal will play a major role in fulfilling the resolve of 'Viksit Maharashtra'."

In the past, Bhujbal, the MLA from Yeola in Nashik district, has held key positions as a cabinet minister and also served as the Deputy Chief Minister in different Maharashtra governments.

While speaking to reporters and being asked about Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan's remarks on the all-party delegation visiting key partner countries to showcase India's continued fight against terrorism, Bawankule responded, "Prithviraj Chouhan should refrain from commenting on this. Prime Minister Modi and our government have taken a strong stand against terrorism, and we want to show the world how we initiated this fight. That is why Modi ji has decided to form an all-party delegation- to unite all parties against terrorism. Our goal is to encourage the entire world to join us in standing against terrorism, and that is what Modi ji envisions."

Earlier, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan had said, "This is not a parliamentary delegation, it is a government delegation because non-MPs are also members. It is the government's right to decide what kind of delegation should be sent. It would have been right if the names had been decided, and those people could then ask their respective parties whether they should go. As per convention, the party should be written to and asked for names. This is an insult to parliamentary tradition and the Congress party. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister should have handled this delicately. They (Central govt) have made a mistake."

The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

The list includes MPs from multiple parties, divided into seven groups of 8 to 9 members. A leader has been assigned for each group, who will lead the delegation at a global level.

The Members of Parliament include Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, BJP leader Baijayant Panda, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

Seven all-party delegations, each led by a prominent leader from various political parties, will visit different countries to highlight India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Delegation 1, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, will visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

Delegation 2, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, will visit the UK, France, Germany, EU, Italy, and Denmark.

Delegation 3, led by JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, will visit Indonesia, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Japan, and Singapore.

Delegation 4, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, will visit the UAE, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sierra Leone.

Delegation 5, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, will visit the USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia.

Delegation 6, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, will visit Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia.

Delegation 7, led by NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule, will visit Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa. (ANI)

