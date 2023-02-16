Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Changing the narrative of Naxal violence, lack of development and unemployment associated with the worst Naxal- hit Bastar region is now witnessing a positive transformation and progressing on the path to becoming a hub for production of coffee.

The Bastar district which was known for Naxal violence, an underdeveloped region of the state, is now witnessing a transformation as the coffee production being carried out by the Horticulture College in association with the Coffee Board of India is simultaneously providing employment opportunities to villagers and also playing a significant role in doubling their income.

Four varieties of Coffee Arabica and one variety of Coffee Robusta were planted on 20 acres on an experimental basis in 2017-18, Dr KP, Horticulture Scientist said.

"Coffee plantations started in Bastar in 2016 are now emerging as a business model. In 2016, the district administration had initiated a move for proper utilisation of forest lands to the holders of Van Adhikar Patta (Forest Land Deed) at Darbha block and the plantation of coffee was started," said Dr Krishna Pal Singh, horticulture scientist.

Darbha is the same place where the biggest Naxal attack virtually wiped-off Congress in Chhattisgarh.

On May 25, 2013, ultras attacked the convoy of Congress leaders during the party's 'Parivartan Yatra' at Jhiram Valley under Darbha block killing around 29 people, including the then state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel, former Leader of Opposition Mahendra Karma, former Union Minister Vidyacharan Shukla and others.

The entire idea of coffee cultivation was shared with the then Collector of Bastar Amit Kataria and impressed by the innovative plan, the district administration granted funds under District Mineral Foundation (DMF), said Dr Singh.

He further elaborated that under this initiative, the plantation of four separate varieties of coffee Arabica and a variety of coffee Robusta was started respectively in 2017 and 2018 while the first production was commenced in 2020. As of now, the coffee plantation has been completed in around 100 acres of land and its aroma in brand name 'Bastar Coffee' is spreading across the country.

First harvesting was done in 2020-21, he said.

Efforts are being made to ensure maximum benefits to farmers of the district through production of coffee and by installing unit for its processing, said the scientist, elaborating that the farmers, who were getting least benefits from the forest land, are now drawing annual income of Rs 40000-50000 (each farmer).

To promote coffee being cultivated in Bastar, Chhattisgarh Government is setting up Bastar Cafe and this is attracting coffee lovers, he said.

Recalling the employment opportunities available in the area, a resident of village Darbha Basanti Yadav said, "Earlier, we had to go out of the village in search of employment. Now the situation has changed remarkably with the launching of a coffee plantation project and this has provided us employment at the native village itself."

"Earlier, I was earning Rs 1500 per month by working at a shop and now drawing Rs 6000 as monthly income by working at a coffee field," she elaborated.

After extensive survey and study of climatic, it was learnt that topography, climatic condition and altitude of Bastar region are suited for the cultivation of coffee and the project commenced at Darbha in 2016, said Dr Singh.

Earlier, the farmers here were not having employment opportunities but the introduction of coffee projects has created immense job prospects for the locals, he said.

By opting coffee as a crop, the villagers will reap the benefits for around 40 to 80 years, he claimed.

"With production of coffee, an attempt is being made to change the negative narrative associated with Bastar. The taste of Bastar coffee can be enjoyed by a person sitting in Delhi, who only knows the place as an insurgency-hit region," said Singh.

To erase middle-men from this initiative, women self-help groups have been involved in the processing task while marketing is being done by opening outlets of 'Bastar Cafe', said Singh.

Through Bastar Cafes, employment will be provided to unemployed educated youths, he said.

Darbha has definitely been a very sensitive area of the district and it has always been a challenge for us to link people with the mainstream by ensuring them employment so that they could move ahead towards prosperity, said Bastar Collector Chandan Kumar.

Coffee cultivated here will be the new identity of Bastar and to connect people with its taste as well as aroma, the concept of Bastar Cafe was drafted and 'Bastar Cafe' has been established here, said collector.

"People are liking it very much and definitely in the coming time, there will definitely be a massive demand for the coffee of Bastar in international as well as local markets," said the Collector. (ANI)

