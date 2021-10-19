New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo who arrived in the national capital on Monday, amid reports of an ongoing political tussle in the state unit of Congress has said that he is extending his stay to meet AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal.

"I am in Delhi and will go back to Chhattisgarh after meeting K C Venugopal", Singh told ANI.

The minister said that he will wait the return of Venugopal to the national capital.

"K C Venugopal is not in Delhi at present, he is in Kerala. I will wait for him to return and till then I be here in Delhi," Singh Deo said.

The comes after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Delhi on Saturday.

For the past several months, there has been speculation about a possible change of guard in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh.

As per party sources, pro-Baghel camp has been expressing displeasure over a possible change of guard in the state as Singh Deo has allegedly been pitching for a rotational tenure of the chief minister.

After the Bhupesh Baghel-led government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June, the supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership.

Congress won the Chhattisgarh assembly polls held in December 2018 with a thumping majority. Then, the state Congress president Baghel was made the chief minister. TS Singh Deo was the head of the manifesto committee in the election. (ANI)

