Raipur, Sep 16 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Director General of Police D M Awasthi on Thursday instructed officials to set up check-posts on the state's borders to prevent the smuggling of ganja and other banned narcotics.

Also Read | MoD Constitutes High-Level Expert Committee for Comprehensive Review of NCC: Cricketer MS Dhoni, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra Among Members.

The DGP issued orders to Superintendents of Police of border districts on Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's directions, a police department's spokesperson said.

Also Read | Asus Chromebook C423NA Review: A Budget Laptop for Daily Computing.

There are often reports of consignments of ganja entering Chhattisgarh from neighbouring states, the DGP said in his orders.

The check-posts should be equipped with CCTV cameras and manned by a sufficient number of armed personnel, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)