New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate action against illegally operating e-pharmacies.

The organisation raised concerns over the unchecked sale of antibiotics without valid prescriptions, adding that they accelerate Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), posing a grave threat to public health.

Referring to the Prime Minister's recent 'Mann Ki Baat' address, in which he emphasised the need to check upon the unchecked sale of antibiotics, AIOCD said that ICMR findings underline a national health emergency where commonly used antibiotics for pneumonia and urinary tract infections are becoming ineffective due to indiscriminate use and self-medication.

In his address PM Modi had said, " The ICMR ( Indian Council of Medical Research) recently released a report . It states that antibiotics are proving ineffective against many diseases like pneumonia and UTIs . This is a matter of great concern for all of us. According to the report , a major reason for this is people's reckless use of antibiotics . Antibiotics are not medicines that can be taken without thinking . They should be used only after consulting a doctor . Nowadays, people have started believing that just taking a pill will cure all their problems. This is why diseases and infections are taking a toll on these antibiotics . I urge all of you to please refrain from using medicines at your own discretion. It is very important to keep this in mind when it comes to antibiotics. I would simply say: Medicines need guidance , and antibiotics need doctors . This habit is going to prove very helpful in improving your health. "

AIOCD, representing over 12.40 lakh licensed chemists and druggists across India, stated that illegal online pharmacies are openly violating the Drugs & Cosmetics Act by supplying antibiotics and other prescription medicines without authorised prescriptions. Many such platforms, it alleged, are misusing tele-medicine guidelines by arranging superficial online consultations to generate frivolous prescriptions.

"These illegal practices have been repeatedly flagged by regulatory agencies and reported in the media. The Hon'ble Delhi High Court has also categorically observed that e-pharmacies are illegal, yet enforcement remains inadequate," AIOCD said in a press release.

Warning that any delay would worsen treatment failures and overburden the healthcare system, AIOCD demanded immediate closure of all illegally operating e-pharmacies and structured cooperation with AIOCD to prevent online sale of prescription medicines without valid medical prescriptions.

Furthermore, AIOCD reaffirmed its support for the government's vision of "Healthy India - Safe India" and assured the government that it will continue to promote awareness against self-medication and the rational use of antibiotics. (ANI)

