New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an "action taken report" from the DGP of Tamil Nadu in the wake of a complaint received by it on alleged "negligence" of a senior police officer during the conduct of an IAF air show in Chennai in October 2024.

Five persons had lost their lives reportedly due to heat-related issues and several others were sent to hospitals after the show held over Marina Beach.

The NHRC in its proceedings of the case, dated May 23, said that it had received a complaint on October 10, 2024 "against Greater Chennai City Commissioner of Police".

The complainant, an advocate, has filed a complaint against the Greater Chennai City Commissioner of Police for his alleged "negligence" during the conduct of the show, reads the proceedings and cites the five cases of fatalities.

"He requests an inquiry into the incident and action against the officer. Let a copy of the complaint be transmitted to the Director General of Police, Government of Tamil Nadu, through online mode to ensure the needful action and submit the action taken report duly translated in English to the Commission within four weeks," it says.

