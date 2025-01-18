Chennai, Jan 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday praised the School Education department's initiative in organising the Chennai International Book Fair, highlighting the record achievement of 1,125 memoranda of understanding (MOUs) signed with more than 60 countries during the event.

Participating in the valedictory session, he said the event which saw the signing of 365 memoranda of understanding in 2023, grew to 754 in the second edition conducted in 2024 and now reached 1,125 MoUs were signed in 2025.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat 118th Episode: PM Narendra Modi To Address His First Monthly Radio Broadcast of 2025 on January 19.

He noted that of the 1,125 MoUs signed 1,005 were for translations from Tamil to foreign languages and 120 foreign languages into Tamil.

The Chennai International Book Fair is organised by the Directorate of Public Libraries and Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation under the Department of School Education, according to a press release.

Also Read | RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Convict Sanjay Roy Could Get Life Sentence or Death, Says CBI's Lawyer.

"Bringing the World to Tamil; Tamil Tamil to the World. This one-of-a-kind initiative has set new milestones. The fair has been credited to the support of the government's Dravidian model. Let's aim for our writers to win not just the Jnanpith but also the Nobel (prize)" Stalin said in a social media post.

Stalin also congratulated his cabinet colleague Anbil Mahesh and his team for conducting the event and termed it an "outstanding achievement".

Later, he released as many as 75 new books penned by various authors marking the occasion.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor who was present on the occasion wrote in a social media post, "Joined Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Chennai International Book Fair to release a number of translations of Tamil books into other languages."

"Delegations from 64 countries attended the third edition of the Chennai International Book Fair. Great to share the stage with Stalin and my senior Lok Sabha colleague T R Baalu," he said.

The Chennai International Book Fair normally held during the Pongal season in the city showcases one of the world's fastest-growing and linguistically diverse book markets. The fair witnesses participation from publishers, writers, agents and publishing professionals across the globe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)