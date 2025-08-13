Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13 (ANI): Sanitisation workers in Chennai continued their protest on day 13, demanding job security and regularisation, on Wednesday.

They claim that privatisation has threatened their livelihood by reducing their salary from 23 thousand to just 15 thousand with few benefits.

Since day one, all opposition parties, including All India Anna Dravidian Progressive Federation (AIADMK), BJP and ruling DMK alliance parties like the communists and VCK, have supported the sanitary workers' protest.

On Wednesday, cadres of the Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and BSK party met to show solidarity with sanitary workers who have been protesting outside the Greater Chennai Corporation office for 13 days.

"Police say those who come to support the sanitary workers' protest will be booked. Our party has faced many cases before, and we didn't fear them," said PMK General Secretary, Murali Shankar

"Here, sanitary workers are on protest for 13 continuous days. In the coronavirus time, these sanitary workers worked hard. The ruling party proves its ineptitude by the privatisation of sanitary works in Chennai," added the PMK General Secretary.

The protests erupted after GCC officials informed the NULM workers on July 31 that they would now have to coordinate with the private agencies. Matters escalated when sanitation workers on the morning shift reported for duty on August 1 and were denied entry.

In response, many of the NULM-affiliated workers, several with over a decade of service, have boycotted work and joined the demonstrations.

Multiple trade unions, including the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Left Trade Union Congress (LTUC), Labour Progressive Union (LPU) have joined in on the protest, all of them expressing strong opposition to the privatisation drive. They have called on the GCC to immediately reverse its decision and ensure the job security and rights of all sanitation workers. (ANI)

