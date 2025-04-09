BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan with her father and Senior Congress leader Kumari Ananthan who passed away on early hours of Wednesday (Photo/@DrTamilisai4BJP)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 9 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and renowned literary figure Kumari Ananthan passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday due to an age-related illness. He was 93.

Kumari Ananthan is the father of former Telangana Governor and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan.

Kumari Ananthan was a member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly five times and a Congress Lok Sabha MP from the Nagarkoil constituency in 1977.

His body will be kept for homage at his daughter's residence in Chennai Saligramam.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed profound grief over the demise of her father, Kumari Ananthan, in a heartfelt note posted on X.

In her emotional tribute, she wrote, "I do not speak Tamil because I learned it... I speak Tamil because Tamil gave birth to me."It was my father, Mr. Kumari Ananthan, who made me speak Tamil with pride. Today, he has joined my mother. blending into eternity" (ANI)

