Gaya (Bihar) [India], October 27 (ANI): Bihar Minister Prem Kumar on Monday participated in a cleanliness drive at Pitamaheshwar Ghat in Gaya, organised in preparation for the Sandhya Arghya during the ongoing Chhath Puja celebrations.

The Sandhya Arghya, offered to the setting sun on the third day of Chhath, is the first major ritual of the four-day festival. Devotees stand in rivers, ponds, or other waterbodies to make offerings to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya.

Also Read | Mumbai Traffic Police Advisory for 'India Maritime Week 2025' at NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon Between October 27-31: Check List of Blocked Roads, Alternate Routes, No Parking Zones, and Other Details.

Kumar said that the BJP has initiated a campaign at all ghats in Gaya as thousands of devotees gather to perform evening arghya on this day.

"It is the third day of the Chhath festival today... Today will be the first Arghya. This festival is celebrated in every corner of the country, including Gaya Ji... Lakhs of people will come here to offer the Arghya today... It is believed that the Chhath festival is a festival of cleanliness and environment...We had decided that the BJP would run a cleanliness campaign at all the ghats of the city..." Kumar told ANI.

Also Read | SIR Process Explained: From Printing of Enumeration Forms to Final Electoral Roll Publication, Here's How Election Commission Will Hold SIR Exercise in 12 States and UTs.

The festival is being celebrated across the country, with devotees gathering at key places, including Assi Ghat in Varanasi, to offer the evening Arghya to the setting Sun on the third day of Chhath.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, wishing happiness, prosperity and success to people across the country.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Chhath Puja evening arghya wishes to all my family members across the country. On this sacred occasion, our tradition of offering arghya to the setting sun is very unique."

"May there be welfare for all by the grace of Lord Surya, may everyone attain happiness, prosperity, and success in life. This is the wish. Jai Chhathi Maiya!" he added.

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, began on Saturday with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on Sunday, and today marks the Sandhya Arghya (evening arghya).

The festival will conclude with morning arghya on Tuesday.

This year, the festival is being celebrated from October 25 to 28, with rituals including Nahay-Khay on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)