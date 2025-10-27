Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his wishes on the occasion of Chhath Puja festivity. He said that the festival is a symbol of India's unity, spiritual upliftment and ancient heritage.

CM Yogi Adityanath participated in Chhath Puja rituals at Gomti Ghat, Laxman Mela Ground in Lucknow on Monday. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was also present with him.

Addressing a gathering, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "This is not just an event and gathering, it is a symbol of India's unity, spiritual upliftment and ancient heritage. It is a four-day period of tough dedication and a way to communicate with nature. On its third day today, people offer water oblation to the setting Sun God. People receive blessings for the welfare of their family members. Tomorrow, people will offer water oblation to the rising Sun god."

In a post on X, CM Yogi Adityanath shared, "The Bhojpuri society today is connected with the faith of Chhath festival in every corner of the country and the world. This festival, being a symbol of self-purification and public welfare, also gives a strong message of social harmony and national unity. On the occasion of the holy festival of Chhath, associated with folk faith and sun worship, I participated in the program organised in Lucknow today. May the grace of Chhathi Maiya be upon everyone."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, wishing happiness, prosperity and success to people across the country.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Chhath Puja evening arghya wishes to all my family members across the country. On this sacred occasion, our tradition of offering arghya to the setting sun is very unique."

"May there be welfare for all by the grace of Lord Surya, may everyone attain happiness, prosperity, and success in life. This is the wish. Jai Chhathi Maiya!" he added.

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, began on Saturday with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on Sunday, and today marks the Sandhya Arghya (evening arghya).

The festival will end with morning arghya on Tuesday. This year, the festival is being celebrated from October 25 to 28, with rituals including Nahay-Khay on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami. (ANI)

