Kawardha (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Wednesday said that at least 26 Naxals were killed during an encounter that broke out between security forces and Naxals in the forest area of Abujhmad in Narayanpur district.

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy CM confirmed that one soldier was injured during the encounter and further search operations are underway.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Bars Unauthorised Use of ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Intellectual Property Including Characters Like ‘Crime Master Gogo’, Dialogues and Audio-Video Content.

"...More than 26 naxalites have been killed by the security forces..." One Jawan has been injured but is out of danger. One of our associates lost his life during the operatio"n," The Deputy CM said.

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao also confimed the success of the operation and said that the state is committed to become Naxal free by March 2026.

Also Read | Lawyers Don’t Want to Work During Vacation but Judiciary Blamed for Backlog of Case: CJI BR Gavai.

"After the formation of our government in the state, a program is running to make Bastar naxal-free. In Narayanpur, more than two dozen Naxalites have been killed in an encounter. Our security forces are working diligently so that by March 2026, Bastar becomes Naxal-free," he said.

Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Raman Singh on Wednesday congratulated the Chhattisgarh Police, saying, "Police have killed 26 Naxals. This was a big operation and no police were killed in this operation."

He also congratulated Union Home Minister Amit Shah and State Home Minister Vijay Sharma.

"I Congratulate Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Vijay Sharma and all our forces that they are conducting operations in temperatures from 40 to 42 degrees Celsius. The people of BAstar wants peace and development. This operation was successful, and Bastar has extended their full support," he added.

An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals in the forest area of Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

Earlier, security forces conducted 'Operation Black Forest' to break the backbone of Naxals near Karreguttalu Hill (KGH) at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

The 21-day-long operation carried out by the joint forces of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police between April 21 and May 11 neutralised 31 Naxals carrying a bounty of Rs 1.72 crore.

A total of 214 Naxal hideouts and bunkers have been destroyed in the operation and a total of 450 IEDs, 818 BGL shells, 899 bundles of Codex, detonators and a huge amount of explosive material have been recovered during the searches.

In addition, nearly 12,000 kilograms of food supplies have also been recovered.

A total of 214 Naxal hideouts and bunkers have been destroyed in the operation, and a total of 450 IEDs, 818 BGL shells, 899 bundles of Codex, detonators and a huge amount of explosive material have been recovered during the searches.

In addition, nearly 12,000 kilograms of food supplies have also been recovered. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)