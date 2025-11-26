Champa (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Five people were killed and three others were injured following a road accident that took place in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Umesh Kashyap said that an SUV collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

ASP Umesh Kashyap said, "Five persons died, and three others were injured in a road accident at Sukli village in Janjgir-Champa district, when an SUV collided head-on with a truck. Further investigation is underway."

The tragic mishap occurred at Sukli village under the Janjgir police station limits on Tuesday night, he added.

Further probe is underway, the officer said. (ANI)

