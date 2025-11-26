Kolkata, November 26: Kolkata Fatafat, commonly known as Kolkata FF, is a popular satta matka-style lottery game that sees a large number of crowds in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal. The game operates under the supervision of local authorities. This lottery game allows participants from across the state to try their luck by selecting numbers and placing bets. The lottery is conducted daily in eight rounds, known as “bazi,”. The results are announced after each draw, and hence participants can check the results online throughout the day. The players can easily check the Kolkata FF Result Chart or Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for November 26, 2025, on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Kolkata Fatafat Result, November 25, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game

The Kolkata Fatafat Results are declared multiple times throughout the day, offering players several opportunities to win. Those looking for the latest outcomes can find the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for November 26, 2025, online to stay updated on the winning numbers.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 26, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 270 269 128 569 9 7 1 0

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Gambling is addictive and can lead to monetary losses, stress, and instability. LatestLY advises players to avoid participating in gambling or betting activities, as they carry serious financial and emotional risks. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

In India, 13 states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, conduct lotteries like Kolkata Fatafat which are legally permitted. While the game offers excitement and potential winnings, LatestLY advises caution, as participation carries possible financial risks.

