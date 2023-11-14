Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel held a roadshow in Raipur ahead of the assembly polls.

A large number of party workers and other people thronged to the road show as Priyanka and Baghel boarded a truck from Rajiv Chowk towards Kotwali amid the playing of patriotic songs.

Gandhi Vadra was seen waving at the crowd that gathered on the road and on nearby buildings to catch a glimpse of her, while excited party workers were seen holding and waving party flags.

Meanwhile, launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that PM Modi is sitting on a throne of responsibility and will have to answer questions.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Bhupesh Baghel said, "PM Modi is coming to Chhattisgarh and abusing me, making false allegations. I am from OBC too. When he was the CM of Gujarat, he made amendments and came to OBC. You are sitting on a throne of responsibility and will have to answer questions. Why don't you do a caste census? What are you afraid of? When there is criticism, it is to the PM post, not on any specific person."

He further alleged that if there was a search for the biggest liar, then PM Modi's name would come up. "If you search for the biggest liar, PM Modi's face comes up. All this will continue till November 17th. It should be enjoyed. When you can't fight, you place ED in front. What else can the conspirators do besides this? PM says that I buy rice from Chhattisgarh, and people know that you are lying. This is only jumlebaazi," he added.

Speaking on the controversy surrounding the Mahadev App, which has gained centre stage in election campaigns in Chhattisgarh, CM Baghel alleged that the BJP have done dealings with Mahadev App, that is why no action is being taken.

Chhattisgarh is voting in two phases, with the first phase of 20 seats having concluded on November 7. The remaining 70 seats will go for polling on November 17. (ANI)

