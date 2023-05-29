Raipur, May 29 (PTI) Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Monday criticized the action of Delhi police against the protesting wrestlers and said the act came at a time when the nation is talking about women's empowerment and 'beti bachao beti padhao'.

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik and several others were detained by Delhi police on Sunday when they attempted to move towards the new Parliament building for a women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing women grapplers, were detained and later let off on Sunday.

Later, however, an FIR was registered against the protesting wrestlers for allegedly ignoring police warning that creating ruckus during the opening of the new Parliament building would "harm national prestige" and will not be tolerated, officials had said.

Speaking to reporters at Rajrajeshwari Temple, he said, "If anyone strongly complains about anything then it should be investigated. If the MP is innocent then what is the problem in declaring him innocent after a probe."

"At a time when the entire nation is talking about women's empowerment and ‘beti padhao beti bachao', we are seeing daughters being dragged away. It is unacceptable," he added.

Speaking on the 'Sengol, a Chola-era spectre made of silver with a coat of gold, that was installed in the Lok Sabha chamber by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday, he asked if there was any guarantee such an act would ensure justice and good governance.

"In the old Parliament building there is a statement written just above the speaker's chair in Sanskrit that means 'where there is righteousness, there is victory'. But how much of it has really happened," he asked.

Such lines are written and symbols are established but its real meanings are neglected, he alleged.

Queried about some tribal groups in Bastar refusing to call themselves Hindu, he said, "In reality we all are one. Long back we all were vanvasi (forest dwellers). Our way of worship, ways of living are all the same. We are one but politicians try to divide us."

Being fragmented may make them feel good for some time but breaking away from Hindu community will lower their strength, he claimed.

