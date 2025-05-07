Raipur, May 7 (PTI) The results of Class 12 and Class 10 examinations conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) were declared on Wednesday, with girls outshining boys in overall pass percentage in both board exams.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who also holds the school education portfolio, announced the results here.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Urges People To Share Information Regarding Jammu and Kashmir Terrorist Attack, Releases Phone Numbers.

The pass percentage in the Class 12 exam stood at 81.87, while the figure was 76.53 for Class 10, as per the results.

Girls recorded a pass percentage of 84.67 in Class 12, while 78.07 per cent of boys passed the exam.

Also Read | Mission Sankalp: Security Forces Neutralise 22 Naxals Near Chhattisgarh-Telangana Border.

Similarly, girls fared well with a pass percentage of 80.70 per cent in the Class 10 board exam against boys' pass percentage of 71.39.

While 19 students figured on the merit list (top ten) in Class 12, the results showed, 25 students are on the top-ten list of Class 10.

In the Class 12 exam, Akhil Sen of Govt Higher Secondary School Koda Gaon in Kanker district has secured the top position with 98.20 per cent, followed by Shruti Mangtani of Vijay English HS School Manendragarh (Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district) with 97.40 per cent.

Vaishali Sahu Swami Atmanand Govt Utkrisht Eng Med School, Berla, in Bemetara district secured third position with 97.20.

In the Class 10th exam, Ishika Bala of Govt HS School Gondadhur in Kanker district and Naman Kumar Khuntia of Swami Atmanand Govt Utkrisht Eng Med School, Jashpur district, shared top rank with 99.17 per cent.

While Livyansh Dewangan of Swami Atmanand Govt Utkrisht Eng Med School, Simga, Baloda Bazar, bagged second position with 99 per cent, Riya Kewat of Swami Atmanand Govt Utkrisht Eng Med School, Dondi, in Balod district scored 98.83 per cent to bag the third position.

As many as 2,40,422 students had registered for the CGBSE Higher Secondary School Certificate Main Examination (12th), but 2,38,626 students, including 1,01,184 boys and 1,37,442 girls, appeared in the examination.

Of them, results of 2,38,045 were declared, of which 1,94,906 (81.87 per cent) have passed.

For the CGBSE High School Certificate Main Examination (10th), 3,23,094 students, including 1,45,141 boys and 1,77,953 girls, wrote the papers. Of them, results of 3,21,299 were declared and 2,45,913 (76.53 per cent) have passed.

Last year (2024), the pass percentage had stood at 80.74 and 75.61 in Class 12 and Class 10 board exams, respectively.

“Today, CGBSE declared the results of the High School and Higher Secondary Examination. I congratulate the successful students for their bright future. This success is a living proof of their hard work, dedication and commitment,” Sai said in a post on X.

Students from remote areas have also secured a place in the merit list, which is a reflection of the educational quality of the state and the talent of the students, he said.

“Our bright students of the state have made their parents and teachers as well as the entire Chhattisgarh proud with their success,” he added.

He said unsuccessful students and those who could not score good marks should not be disheartened and keep working hard in their lives.

“Those students who have not been able to succeed this time, should not be disappointed. You should move forward with continuous effort and confidence, you will definitely achieve success. Once again, hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the students, parents and teachers," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)