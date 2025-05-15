Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited Muler village in Dantewada district on Thursday, as part of the ongoing Sushasan Tihar campaign being organised across the state.

During the visit, CM Sai interacted with villagers and listened to their concerns. He assured them that a healthcare centre would be set up in the village to improve local medical facilities.

Speaking to the villagers, the Chief Minister said, "I also belong to a tribal community like you." He further assured them that the problems they raised "will surely be resolved."

Highlighting the development work in the state, Sai added, "Several works [are] being carried out after the formation of the government and more works will be done in future."

Villagers also requested that Muler, which currently falls under Dantewada district, be included in Sukma district. In response, the Chief Minister said that necessary steps would be taken in this direction.

Later, after visiting an Anganwadi Centre in the village, the Chief Minister posted on X:"There was a sense of satisfaction in seeing the golden future of the state emerging in Dantewada which was once affected by Naxalism. Today, under Sushasan Tihaar, I reached Anganwadi Centre in village Muler of the district. Seeing the innocent smile and mischief of the children brought back memories of my childhood. This change is a victory story of development, faith and dedication. Bastar is now moving on the path of peace and progress. #BadaltaBastar #CGkaSushasanTihar"

The Sushasan Tihar campaign is being held in three phases from April 8 to May 31. Its main objectives include timely resolution of public complaints, proper implementation of government schemes, and promoting transparency and accountability in administration.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Sai participated in a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Raipur to celebrate the success of 'Operation Sindoor' and honour the courage and valour of the Indian Armed Forces.

The BJP kickstarted the Tiranga Yatra across the country to honour the Indian Armed Forces and inform people about Operation Sindoor, which targeted Pakistani air bases. (ANI)

