Dhaka, February 24: In a series of explosive allegations that have sent shockwaves through Bangladesh’s political landscape, President Mohammed Shahabuddin has accused the former interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus of virtually keeping him under house arrest for 18 months. In an exclusive interview with the Bengali daily Kaler Kontho published on February 24, the President claimed he was systematically sidelined, humiliated, and denied his constitutional rights, including the ability to travel abroad for critical medical treatment and participate in traditional national religious ceremonies.

The allegations mark a significant escalation in the friction between the presidency and the interim administration that took power following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime in August 2024. Shahabuddin described his residence at Bangabhaban as a "palace prison," alleging that the Yunus administration actively blocked his foreign visits, including a follow-up for bypass surgery in Singapore, and even prohibited him from attending Eid prayers at the National Eidgah, breaking a tradition maintained since the country's independence.

Mohammed Shahabuddin vs Muhammad Yunus: Alleged Plot to Subvert the Constitution

President Shahabuddin claimed that the interim regime engaged in a coordinated "plot" to force his resignation and create a constitutional vacuum. He alleged that certain leaders of the mass uprising pressured the government to remove him through unconstitutional means, even attempting to install a former Chief Justice in his place. According to the President, this effort only failed because senior leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the top brass of the Armed Forces stood firm in their support for constitutional continuity.

"They wanted to break me mentally so I would resign voluntarily," Shahabuddin told the newspaper. He further alleged that the Yunus government kept him "completely in the dark" regarding major state decisions, including a secretive trade agreement with the United States, which he claims he was constitutionally obligated to be briefed on.

Isolation and 'Mental Humiliation'

The President detailed a campaign of administrative isolation designed to erase his presence from public life. He alleged that his press wing was abruptly withdrawn, his portraits were removed from Bangladeshi missions abroad overnight, and his messages were omitted from national commemorative publications. This "mental pressure" was so severe, he noted, that it led to his previous remarks to international media about resigning, comments he now clarifies were made out of deep resentment and humiliation.

Shahabuddin also hit out at the lack of protocol, noting that while Chief Adviser Yunus made approximately 15 foreign trips, he never once briefed the President upon his return, a standard constitutional requirement. "I was completely sidelined," he remarked, adding that the government even blocked an invitation for him to visit Qatar by drafting a refusal letter on his behalf without his consent.

Mohammed Shahabuddin, often referred to as "Chuppu," was appointed President in 2023 during the tenure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Following the 2024 uprising, he remained the last functioning official from the previous constitutional order, making him a focal point for those seeking a total overhaul of the state.

