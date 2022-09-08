Raipur, September 8: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced the provision of free education to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and other backward classes for their competitive exam preparation. Around 400 students of scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes and EWS are going to receive free education from Reputed coaching institutes for CA, CLAT, Engineering, Medicals and others.

"Now the EWS students of Chhattisgarh will soon avail the facility of free coaching for All India Engineering and Medical entrance examinations, as well as other competitive examinations like CA and CS, CLAT, NDA," Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, said on Wednesday.

To secure the future of the Economically weaker section, Baghel said, "This initiative is being commenced due to consideration of the aspirations and the financial difficulties of the family of the students who want to pursue different kinds of career options."

The Concerned department is directed by CM to arrange the coaching for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and EWS students. There is already a provision of free coaching for all Indian engineering and medical entrance examinations etc for students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as well as Other Backward Classes in the state. But after this new initiative, students of the EWS category will also receive the facility of free coaching as well.

The officials of the Tribal and Scheduled Castes Department said, "in the current financial year 2022-23, around 400 students of Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes and E.W.S. will be provided free coaching facility for various competitive examinations."

"Students will get coaching for admission in courses including PMT, PET, NSTE, JEE main and advance, AIIMS, NEET, CA and CS & CLAT, NDA. Coaching for these examinations will be given to the students through reputed coaching institutes in Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg and Bhilai," Officials said.

