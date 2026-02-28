Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the launch of the City Gas Infrastructure Project on Friday, highlighting the benefits of this initiative for residents, vehicles, and industrialists across Raipur, Balodabazar, and Gariaband districts in the state.

He stated that the initiative aims to provide piped natural gas (PNG) to the residents while also advancing environmental sustainability, as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will be available for vehicles.

Adressing mediapersons at the launch in Raipur, the CM said, "Chhattisgarh is steadily progressing towards development. Today, another development initiative has been launched, with the launch of the City Gas Infrastructure Project to provide piped gas to residents, vehicles, and industrialists in Raipur, Balodabazar, and Gariaband districts."

In an X post yesterday, the CM said, "Today, I participated in the inauguration program of the city gas infrastructure in Raipur. Under this project, the supply of PNG through pipelines to homes and commercial establishments in Raipur, Baloda Bazar, and Gariaband districts will now be ensured, and CNG will be available for vehicles. This initiative will directly benefit domestic consumers, vehicle drivers, and industries. This system is affordable, safe, and environmentally friendly. Along with reducing fuel costs, it will have a positive impact on the income of the common people."

He emphasised that the state's development agenda is aimed at uplifting every section of society. "Inspired by the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's 'Green Energy' vision, we are continuously moving forward in the direction of a clean Chhattisgarh - a clean India," the post added.

Meanwhile, a sector-wise assessment shows that growth is broad-based and well-distributed in Chhattisgarh. At current prices, agriculture and allied sectors are expected to grow by 12.53 per cent, industry by 10.26 per cent, and services by 13.15 per cent. The figures highlight a balanced development trajectory, with all three key sectors playing a significant role in driving the state's economic progress, as per the Economic Survey Report presented in the state assembly on Monday. (ANI)

