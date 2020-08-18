Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel played the'dholak' on the occasion of the Teeja-Pora festival in Raipur on Tuesday.

Baghel played the dholak on Chhattisgarhi bhajan 'Aama Pan Ke Patri and danced to the tunes of Jas Geet with Chhattisgarhi folk artists during an event organised at the Chief Minister House.

Since last year, the state has begun the celebration of traditional Chhattisgarhi festivals at the Chief Minister House.

This year also, women from various parts of the state were invited to the CM House to celebrate the Teeja-Pora festival and special arrangements were made.

The Teeja-Pora festival is celebrated to welcome the monsoon season in Chhattisgarh. As a part of the celebrations, women observe a day-long fast for the long lives of their husband and family. (ANI)

