Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday reached Janjgiri in Chhattisgarh's Durg and got whipped on the occasion of Gauri-Gaura Puja.

https://twitter.com/ANI_MP_CG_RJ/status/1584772109343264768

Also Read | Gujarat Reports 500% Spike in Burn Cases on Diwali 2022; Physical Assault Incidents Witness Spike of 112%.

Many people came to see their Chief Minister performing the ritual for the well-being of the people of his state.

Talking to the mediapersons, the chief minister said that the "beautiful tradition" is celebrated for everyone's prosperity.

Also Read | John Shaw Dies at 73: Devastated To Lose My Husband, Says Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

"This beautiful tradition is celebrated for the prosperity of all," Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said remembering Bharosa Thakur on occasion.

"I believe that the occasion represents equality and that's why this is celebrated as everyone is equal before the almighty," he added.

Bharosa Thakur was a senior citizen of this village who used to perform this tradition which is now adopted by his son Birendra Thakur.

CM Baghel expressed his happiness as Thakur's son now carries the culture of whipping forward.

Baghel said that it is his fortune that he gets to perform the tribal culture which is usually done by the head of the village (Mukhiya) in this potter's community.

The ritual of worshipping Lord Shiv and Parvati is performed here after the Diwali puja. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)