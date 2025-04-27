Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated the newly appointed Chairman of Chhattisgarh Leather Craftsmen Development Board, Dhruv Kumar Mirdha, after he took charge in the office.

Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his best wishes, saying, "Today, the newly appointed Chairman of Chhattisgarh Leather Craftsmen Development Board, Dhruv Kumar Mirdha, took charge. Many congratulations and best wishes to him. A big responsibility has come upon him for the upliftment of the Dalit community. Dhruv Kumar Mirdha is an experienced councillor and vice-president of the municipality with a long experience of public service. I have full faith that he will work for the society in the state."

CM Sai further highlighted Mirdha's extensive experience, noting that he has served as a councillor five times and as vice-president of the municipality in the past.

Earlier, on April 24, CM Sai announced the inauguration of Atal Suvidha Kendras in 1,460 Gram Panchayats as part of a broader initiative to enhance rural services across the state.

Attending a virtual event marking National Panchayati Raj Day, the Chief Minister interacted with residents from across the state.

He stated that in the next six months, facility centres will be established in 8,000 panchayats, and the coming days, they will be opened in the remaining panchayats as well.

CM Sai further emphasised the degrading level of groundwater and said that the government is beginning a 'Mor Gaanv Mor Pani' campaign to preserve the rainwater on the panchayats.

"On 14th April, an MoU was signed for the inauguration of Atal Suvidha Kendra in 1460 Gram Panchayats. Today, we are inaugurating it. Over the next six months, Suvidha Kendras will be established in 8,000 Panchayats, and in the coming days, these will be opened in the remaining Panchayats as well. Our mothers and sisters will no longer have to visit the bank for money; all the necessary facilities will be available at the Suvidha Kendra", he said.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai further added that the Atal Suvidha Kendras would offer a range of services and emphasised the importance of water conservation in the villages.

"Apart from this, other facilities will also be available at the Atal Suvidha Kendra. In the future, we must focus on water conservation. The water level is also continuously going down. We are launching the 'Mor Ganv, More Pani' Maha Abhiyan. We also need to pay close attention to the fact that we can prevent rainwater from entering the Panchayat", he added. (ANI)

