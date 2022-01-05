Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 5 (ANI): In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday directed the Collectors and Superintendents of Police to take every possible measure to strictly implement the virus prevention guidelines in the state.

The Chief Minister has said that the state government's main objective is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection and to limit the risk related to the same, not to slow down the economic activities.

As per the guidelines issued in the context, the officials have been directed to impose a night clampdown from 10 pm to 6 am and to strictly prohibit the non-commercial activities in the districts with the positivity rate of 4 per cent or more.

Likewise, in such districts, as per the guidelines, actions would be taken as per the provisions of Section 144 and Epidemic Act and all the schools, Anganwadi centres, libraries, swimming pools and similar public places should be closed.

In the districts where the positivity rate has been consistently below 4 per cent in the last 7 days, the Collectors can implement the provisions of other districts.

Instructions have been given to ban all kinds of processions, rallies, public gatherings, social, cultural, religious and sports events in all the districts. Where necessary, action should be taken under the provisions of Section 144 and the Epidemic Act.

All the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police have been directed to organize meetings with private doctors, private hospitals, NGOs, media representatives to discuss the control and prevention of COVID-19 infection in the state.

The officials were also asked to take measures to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection should be ensured and publicised through local media and the fake negative news should be strictly prohibited.

They were further directed to conduct meeting with Chamber of Commerce representatives, Mall owners, Wholesalers, Gym Owners, Cinema and Theater owners, Hotel-Restaurant owners, Swimming Pools, Auditoriums, Marriage Palaces, Event Management Groups should be held to ensure that these places are being run only on one-third of the capacity.

In the districts with the COVID positivity rate over 4 per cent, the aforementioned places should be closed and their activities should be banned.

Collectors and Superintendents of Police have also been directed to ensure that the RTPCR test is made mandatory at all airports in the state. People who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccines will have to submit RTPCR negative report within 72 hours from the date of travel.

Besides this, the RTPCR test of all the passengers coming to the airport has been made compulsorily. Instructions have been given to randomly conduct COVID tests in all railway stations and border areas of the state.

The Chief Minister has also directed the district administration to create micro or mini containment zones and to conduct tracing and tracking, where necessary, to prevent COVID-19 infection.

Call centres should be operated 24x7 for COVID patients in home isolation. The status of infection should be monitored through Mitanin in rural areas, the CM directed.

He has also directed the district administration to report the availability of hospital beds, stock of medicines, PSA plants and oxygen every day.

Baghel has also directed the district administration to ensure that the real-time information about the availability of beds in all government and private hospitals are made available online, as it was done during the last two waves of Coronavirus.

He also encouraged NGOs and private organizations to cooperate and donate necessary goods for COVID control measures.

Baghel has also directed the district administration to strictly implement the use of masks in public places, crowded markets and shops. People found not wearing masks properly should be penalized through police and municipal staff.

Baghel has asked the government officials, employees not to travel by air or rail unless absolutely necessary, to organize meetings through video conferencing. (ANI)

