Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday inaugurated the revamped Shivrinarayan temple in the Janjgir-Champa district.

The Chief Minister unveiled the statue of Mata Shabri and other developed sites.

Also Read | JNU Violence: Student Unions Clash in Jawaharlal Nehru University Campus Over Eating Non-Veg Food on Ram Navami.

"Chhattisgarh celebrates its association with Lord Rama as he is in the heart of state people. 'Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit' is an effort to preserve the culture of the state and the memory of Lord Rama and Ramayana," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)