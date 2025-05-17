Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai along with BJP workers led the 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' in honour of the valour of the Indian armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian soldiers, saying, "Many thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the brave soldiers of our country for the great success of Operation Sindoor."

He emphasized the importance of the Operation Sindoor in countering terrorism, particularly in Pahalgam, where Pakistani terrorists brutally targeted civilians based on their religion.

He continued, "In Pahalgam, Pakistani terrorists asked people about their religion and then brutally killed them. No condemnation is enough. Our soldiers destroyed the centre of terrorism by conducting Operation Sindoor. We salute the courage and bravery of the country's soldiers."

After the Operation Sindoor, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir as well as drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated counter-attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

BJP launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra on Tuesday. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success. It will continue until May 23.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in the Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra in Haldwani on Saturday. The yatra is dedicated to the success of Operation Sindoor conducted by the Indian Armed Forces and their effectively repelling subsequent aggression by Pakistan.

The Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra was organised from the Mini Stadium, Haldwani, to the Shaheed Park. Thousands of people including youth, women, ex-servicemen, participated in the padyatra with the Tricolour. (ANI)

