Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday met with the 'victims of naxalism,' the people who have lost their body parts due to blasts. The CM said that the people have requested that the ongoing anti-naxal operation in the Karragutta Hills on the border of Chhattisgarh and Telangana be continued.

The Chief Minister claimed that several "institutions" want the operations to be halted.

Also Read | 'Can't Demoralise Our Forces': Supreme Court Declines PIL Seeking Judicial Probe Into Pahalgam Terror Attack.

"The victims of Naxalism from various places, like Sukma, Bijapur, Kanker and other areas, who got injured or lost a body part have come to meet me today. Some people have lost their eyes, or legs. They are requesting that the ongoing Naxal operation continues in the Karragutta Hills on the border of Chhattisgarh and Telangana," Chief Minister Sai told ANI in Raipur.

Claiming that the "institutions" who are trying to stop the naxal operation have not met with the injured victims, he said, "A lot of institutions and people want to stop this operation. But today a lot of people have come here, they are innocent and troubled with naxalism. These victims have been afflicted due to Naxalism. The people who are trying to stop this operation did not meet these people."

Also Read | WAVES Summit 2025: Dawn of Orange Economy, India Emerging As Global Hub for Creative Content, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

The CM said that the victims of naxalism also meet with the State Governor Raman Rekha to put forward the same request of continuing the anti-naxal operations.

On April 29, Sai had thanked the security forces for the ongoing operation.

Addressing mediapersons, the Chief Minister said that he has been informed about the operations ongoing at the border. "We keep holding review meetings of all departments. I have just taken information about the biggest Naxal operation going on at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, We want to thank the security forces for handling the situation there."

As per a senior police official, the operation was launched on April 21.

April 28 marked the eighth day of the operation carried out across a large 800 square km area near the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, including the Karegutta hills. Over 24,000 personnel from Chhattisgarh and central forces are taking part in the mission, either directly or indirectly.

The main objective of the operation is to free the area from the control of several Naxal groups, including the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), Telangana State Committee (TSC), People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion No. 1, CRC Company, and other Maoist formations. These groups have been using the region as a safe hideout to carry out violent activities that threaten the lives of innocent local people.

A few weeks ago, Naxals released a statement claiming they had planted many Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the area. This led to several civilian injuries and even the death of an innocent woman near Usur. Officials stated that it is the responsibility of the security forces to clear the area and ensure it is safe for the local population. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)