Raipur, Jan 11 (PTI) An FIR was registered on Monday against a Congress corporator and others for allegedly thrashing a man here in Chhattisgarh, police said.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday in Rajatalab area of the city but the video of the assault went viral on social media on Monday, in which the corporator Kamran Ansari along with some other men can be purportedly seen hitting a person.

The case was registered against Ansari, who is the corporator from Lal Bahadur Shastri ward, his brother and some others at Civil Lines police station late this evening based on a complaint lodged by the mother of the victim, identified as Jai Mandavi, a police official said.

As per the complaint, Mandavi had gone to the corporator's office in connection with the work related to a labourer job card on Sunday when Ansari and others assaulted him, he said.

After the incident, Mandavi fled from the spot and is yet to return home, the official said quoting the complaint.

The accused were booked under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far and the investigation is underway, he added.

Meanwhile, Ansari has refuted the allegations and said Mandavi is a habitual offender against whom he had earlier lodged a police complaint.

"This man often creates nuisance in a drunken state in the locality. I have earlier lodged a complaint to police against him. On Sunday, he came to my office and allegedly pelted bricks and stones there.

"I immediately informed the police and tried to prevent him but he attacked me. Everyone in the area knows that he is a habitual offender. Allegations being levelled on me by his family are baseless," Ansari told PTI.

