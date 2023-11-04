Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 4 (ANI): One CRPF Jawan Minor was injured during a diffusing Improvised Explosive Device (IED) bomb planted by Naxals in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.

According to CRPF officials, three kg IED was recovered in the east of Burji village under the Gangalur police station area.

IED was recovered during a search by the team of the 85th Battalion of CRPF.

"The 85 Battalion Corps soldier Prashant Bhuiya suffered minor injuries while neutralizing the IED." said the CRPF Official.

"Treatment is being done by the medical officer in Pusnar camp, the soldier is safe," added the official.

Further investigation is underway. More information awaited (ANI).

