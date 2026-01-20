Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 20 (ANI): The 16th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly began on Tuesday with the customary policy address of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

The Assembly session marks the final sitting before the state heads for the assembly elections this year.

The policy address is the first by Governor Arlekar, who took oath on January 2, 2025.

The Governor, speaking on behalf of the state government, emphasised that the employment guarantee scheme should continue to be implemented in its traditional form.

"Kerala has been in the forefront of implementing the demand-based employment scheme, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Program. The recent amendment to the said scheme, transforming it into VB-G Ram G, is a setback for Kerala, as the assistance from the union has decreased from 100 to 60%. There are also issues with the earlier program's demand-based nature. My government has flagged these concerns before the Union government. My government is of the view that the MGREGS system should continue..."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been open in his opposition of the the Centre's proposal to rename MGNREGA, saying that the bill seeks to "undermine the very foundational objectives" of the employment guarantee scheme.

He cautioned that once the bill becomes law, Kerala would face a sharp reduction in Union budgetary support for the scheme, with the Centre contributing only 60 per cent of the total expenditure.

Arlekar, who highlighted the legislation making Malayalam the official language of the state, along with other significant acts passed by the government.Addressing the Assembly, Arlekar noted that Kerala recently had elections for the three-tier local d self-government and the elected people have now taken charge.

Highlighting the Landmark Right to Services Act and legislative initiative to make Malayalam the official language of Kerala, he said, "My government has passed the Landmark Right to Services Act, which provides for declaring notified services as made available if officials connected with them fail to take action within a stipulated time period."

"Another legislation is making our mother-tongue Malayalam the official language of the State, while affording adequate protection to the rights of linguistic minorities in the state," he added.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had previously in his response to a row surrounding the Malayalam Language Bill 2025, asserted that the apprehensions raised do not reflect the facts or the inclusive spirit of the legislation passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly, adding that the bill contains a clause that particularly safeguards the rights of linguistic minorities. (ANI)

