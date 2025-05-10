Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma affirmed structured action against illegal migrants in the state and said that outsiders living in Chhattisgarh should come before the police and give a clarification.

Vijay Sharma said, "More of that will be done. We will take further action against illegal migrants. Even stronger action will be taken. Structured action will be taken. I would like to tell those from outside who are living in Chhattisgarh that they should come before the Police and give a clarification. Otherwise, they can leave from here."

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao had said that illegal residents have been causing law and order issues in Raipur, prompting the administration to take strict action against them.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said, "Illegal residents are creating law and order issues in the city (Raipur). It poses a danger to the law and order situation and also to the residents living in the city. These people don't have identities and nothing is known about their whereabouts, hence the administration has decided to take serious action against those living illegally."

Taking a dig at the Congress party, Arun Sao said, "Action against Rohingyas and Bangladeshis has been going on for a long time, but the Congress habitually links everything to elections. This is for the safety of the citizens of the city and the entire state."

In January this year, the Chhattisgarh Police launched a massive verification drive to identify illegal migrants from other states in the presence of the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Lakhan Patle.

Speaking to ANI, Raipur ASP, Lakhan Patle said, "We were receiving information from various Police Stations that people from other states have been living here and working. Police did not have information on all these people and neither have their landlords informed the police about their identity. A recce and survey was carried out by our personnel after which all the suspects were brought here for verification."

"Action will be taken against those found suspicious. This will cause a curb in the crime in the city. If we find a fake Aadhar card in the process, an investigation will be carried out and if the person is found to be of another Nationality, due action will be taken. Nearly 2,056 people have been brought here," said the ASP. (ANI)

