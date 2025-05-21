Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 21 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals in the forest area of Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police officials said on Wednesday.

Further details awaited.

Earlier, security forces conducted 'Operation Black Forest' to break the backbone of Naxals near Karreguttalu Hill (KGH) at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

The 21-day-long operation carried out by the joint forces of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police between April 21 and May 11 neutralised 31 Naxals carrying a bounty of Rs 1.72 crore.

A total of 214 Naxal hideouts and bunkers have been destroyed in the operation and a total of 450 IEDs, 818 BGL shells, 899 bundles of Codex, detonators and a huge amount of explosive material have been recovered during the searches.

In addition, nearly 12,000 kilograms of food supplies have also been recovered.

