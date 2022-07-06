Raipur, Jul 6 (PTI) A joint team of four departments of the Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday conducted raids at 19 coal washeries in the state following complaints of coal pilferage, violation of green norms and royalty thefts, officials said.

Ten teams comprising a total of 50 personnel of mineral, revenue, environment and Goods and Services Tax (GST) departments, were involved in the operation that was underway till late evening, they said.

"The raids covered at least 19 coal washeries in Korba, Bilaspur, Janjgir-Champa and Raigarh districts of the state. The action was taken based on the complaints received against these facilities," a government statement said.

The release dubbed the raids as action against coal mafias.

Officials said that from the last one-and-a-half-month complaints related to coal pilferage, violation of green norms, royalty thefts and tax evasion were being received against these facilities.

The GST department also seized documents from these premises, they said, adding that the details of the action will be shared later.

According to the officials, the washeries which were raided include Indus Udyog Pvt Limited and Satya Power Coal Washery, which belongs to Suryakant Tiwari, ACB Pvt Limited and Hind Energy.

The state government's action comes in the wake of the Income Tax Department's raid at the premises of Tiwari, who is considered close to senior politicians, last week.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which frames policy for the I-T department, had said in a statement that the I-T raided a Chhattisgarh-based group engaged in coal transportation and linked businesses, and a senior state government officer on June 30.

The searches were conducted in more than 30 locations in Raipur, Bhilai, Raigarh, Korba, Bilaspur and Surajpur.

The CBDT said in the statement, without identifying the group, that the business entity indulged in "unfair regular collection on coal transportation throughout the state of Chhattisgarh leading to generation of huge unaccounted income".

The CBDT said the group made "unaccounted" cash payments of about Rs 45 crore in purchasing coal washeries.

The opposition BJP has alleged that the I-T confirmed that Tiwari, who allegedly enjoys protection of the ruling Congress, made "unaccounted" cash payments of about Rs 45 crore in purchasing a coal washery in Korba.

