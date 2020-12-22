Raipur, Dec 22 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday ordered checking of RT-PCR test reports of passengers from the UK reaching the state after landing at international airports in other parts of the country, as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

State General Administration Department (GAD) secretary Kamalpreet Singh has issued guidelines in respect to people who are arriving in the state after travelling from the UK, to all divisional commissioners and district collectors, a public relations department official said.

The state government has directed officials to ensure compliance with the SOP issued by the Centre for passengers coming from the United Kingdom amid reports of emergence of a new variant of coronavirus in that country, he said.

As per the state's guidelines, report of the RT-PCR test conducted on passengers from UK after their arrival at international airports in India be checked when they reach Chhattisgarh via air route or other means of transportation, the official added.

If the report is positive, the concerned traveller should be kept in institutional quarantine/ COVID care centre or hospital.

Also, the SOP should be followed for their contact tracing, it said.

However, if the report is negative, then the passenger should be advised to stay in home isolation for 14 days and arrangements should be made to ensure its strict compliance and follow up, the official said quoting the guidelines.

The information in this connection should be prominently displayed at airports in the state and the SOP decided by the Centre for people coming from foreign nations should be also followed, he added.

The Central government on Monday said all UK-India flights will be suspended from December 23 to December 31 in view of the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in that country.

It also said all passengers coming from UK on Monday and Tuesday would be compulsorily tested for coronavirus on arrival at airports.

