Bilaspur, Sep 15 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh High Court has issued notices to the state government and others, seeking their replies over a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that highlighted the menace of 'social boycott' allegedly prevalent in the state.

A division bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice Deepak Kumar Tiwari on Wednesday served notices to the state chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police (DGP), legal services authority, Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of six districts, and station house officers (SHOs) of the concerned police stations seeking their replies within 10 weeks, petitioners' lawyer Rajani Soren said on Thursday.

The PIL filed by two organisations - Guru Ghasidas Sevadar Sangh and Kanooni Margdarshan Kendra - which have been providing social and legal support to victims of social boycott, cited 15 cases of social ostracism in six districts- Raipur, Janjgir-Champa, Dhamtari, Kanker, Raigarh and Balodabazar of the state, she said.

The petitioners contended that there are multiples cases of social torture and economic boycott registered at various police stations in the state, particularly in rural areas. People are subjected to social and economic boycott in their community or village for inter-caste marriage, religious freedom or personal enmity. Such extra-judicial pronouncements are a violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed in part III of the Constitution of India, she said.

The administration and police have not been taking appropriate action in these cases, due to which people had to face harassment and are deprived of livelihood earning means through social boycott. Social boycott is implemented through the panchayat whip, whereby noncompliance by community members results in imposition of penalty, she said.

The petitioners have sought directions from the high court to the respondents to take action in these specified cases.

The petitioners highlighted the fact that a special law is needed to root out the evil practice as has been done in Maharashtra, and urged the high court to lay down guidelines mentioning measures with regard to prevention and control, criminal proceedings, rehabilitation of victims, in all social boycott cases, she said.

The petitioners have also prayed for directions to the respondents to constitute a committee to make recommendations on the enactment of a special law to deal with social boycott such as the Maharashtra has, she said.

The petitioners have urged formulation of a special victim compensation and rehabilitation scheme for the victims of social boycott, she said.

