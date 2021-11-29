Visaul from the Vaccination Drive at Chattisgarh (Photo/ANI)

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Health workers carried out vaccination drives in Naxal-affected Chunchuna and Pundang villages of Chattisgarh's Balrampur's district on Sunday.

The awareness drives conducted before facilitated in achieving vaccination targets in the villages, said Kundan Kumar, District Magistrate Balrampur.

Of the 1500 people who showed up, 50 per cent have been vaccinated.

"The remaining people will also be vaccinated soon. We will carry out vaccination drives until everyone above 18 is vaccinated in Balrampur. Due to awareness campaigns, we have achieved to vaccinate in the areas where people fear to go," he added.

The cumulative active COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 326 in the last 24 hours. While, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 reported so far stood at 13,593.

The total number of recoveries stood at 9,92,814. (ANI)

