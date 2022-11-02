Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 2 (ANI): Chhattisgarh local artisans are participating through their collection in the ongoing National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur and they aspire for better earnings and a larger global presence.

Local artisan Shiv Mangal from Balrampur in Chhattisgarh who makes terracotta products says he has been working for the past 30 years and through the festival, he would seek to get better recognition.

"We make terracotta products at our home and participate in festivals. I have been working for 30 years and we will only get recognition as we present our products. We also expect better earnings from this festival," Mangal told ANI.

At the festival, silk handicraft made in Chhattisgarh was also present where the whole silk-making process was displayed and stalls were set up for their promotion.

"In the Sericulture stall, we have tried to present Mulberry and Tasar. We have displayed the worms of both to show the process. It is mostly done by the tribal community of Chhattisgarh. It is a good source of revenue for them. The tribal festival is a good platform for presenting local crafts. People from all states are coming and it is a good promotion," Dr Rajesh Baghel, Representative of sericulture artisan said.

He revealed that there are 22 districts of the state where sericulture is practised and will try to spread it to other parts of Chhattisgarh as well.

Many state indigenous crafts were also present and also seek better encouragement through the National Tribal festival.

"We have 30 handicraft artisans who are participating in the tribal festival. The aim is to promote our produce and market to the entire country and abroad. Our culture is village-oriented and Artisans have been working in their own region only but now they aspire to go global. We believe our artisan is going forward and earning is also getting better," SL Dhurrey, Handicraft artisan representative

The National Tribal Dance Festival (NTDF) commenced in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. It is a 3-day festival organised by the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board which will showcase and celebrate the vibrancy of the tribal culture. Over 1,500 local and international artists are expected to take part in various activities in 3 days. (ANI)

